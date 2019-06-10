Speech to Text for Kyser Development Vote.

tv dot com. happening today-- the madison city council is voting on a controversial project that could bring 300 new town homes to the area. if approved by the city council, the town homes would be built on 105 acres west of kyser boulevard. back in february, we reported that some people have concerns with the additional housing. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what opposition the project was met with. casey? take a look right over here... this area could soon be full of new town homes... madison city planning committee and madison city schools say the project could bring too many people to the area. madison city schools told waay 31 this could be a disaster for their overcrowding issue... because they won't be able to build any new schools until 2021... and only if voters pass a property tax increase this fall. planning commission member, michael potter, says he also has concerns for overcrowding in the district. developer, breland companies, says they don't think the new town homes would not impact the district, saying "95 percent of the people in this development are going to be paying taxes, but not burdening the school system with new children." madison city council will be voting on the project tonight at 6. if approved, breland companies says they will only build 50 town homes a year starting in 2020 to ease any impact on the district. live in huntsville, casey albritton waay 31 news.