Kyser Development vote

tv dot com. happening today-- the madison city council is voting on a controversial project that could bring 300 new town homes to the area. if approved by the city council, the town homes would be built on 105 acres west of kyser boulevard. back in february, we reported that some people have concerns with the additional housing. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what opposition the project was met with. casey? take a look right over here... this area could soon be full of new town homes... madison city planning committee and madison city schools say the project could bring too many people to the area. madison city schools told waay 31 this could be a disaster for their overcrowding issue... because they won't be able to build any new schools until 2021... and only if voters pass a property tax increase this fall. planning commission member, michael potter, says he also has concerns for overcrowding in the district. developer, breland companies, says they don't think the new town homes would not impact the district, saying "95 percent of the people in this development are going to be paying taxes, but not burdening the school system with new children." madison city council will be voting on the project tonight at 6. if approved, breland companies says they will only build 50 town homes a year starting in 2020 to ease any impact on the district. live in huntsville, casey albritton waay 31 news. right now, tuscumbia police are looking for a man accused of murder. tuscumbia police are searching for gregory childres. he's accused of killing 29- year- old kendrick graham. the victim was the fiance of childres' ex-wife. graham was found shot at keller court apartments friday. people in the community tell us they're on edge about the deadly shooting. kayla james, family lives at complex, "my dad and everybody else i know lives here. so thank god everyone else was not hurt." police said neither the suspect or the victim lived in the apartment where the shooting happened. tuscumbia police said they're working to locate childres. if you see him ... don't approach him ... call police. state troopers have indentified the illinois man who died in a three- vehicle wreck in falkville. they say jonathon hopkins was killed on i-65 northbound at exit 322 saturday. the wreck involved two passenger vehicles and an ambulance. the wife of the man who died ... and the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital. happening today, governor kay ivey will be in huntsville for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the university of alabama in huntsville. governor ivey will be on hand for the "invention to innovation center's" ribbon cutting at u-a-h. it's a regional initiative that fosters, promotes and accelerates commercializati on of technology- based ventures. it starts at 10 o clock this morning. also happening today, the u.s. army aviation and missile command will hold an assumption of command ceremony. the command develops and delivers responsive aviation and missile readiness in time of need. the ceremony will take place on redstone arsenal at 7:30 this morning. happening today - a group of local veterans are returning back home to huntsville- after visitng normandy for the 75th anniversary of d-day. the community is being asked to come out to the airport and welcome our veterans back home. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at huntsville international airport with what you need to know about the return home.. live greg...alyssa...four veterans from the tennessee valley left huntsville last week to take an honor flight to france to commemorate d-day...and today the vets will be arriving back home. vo the facebook group -- bearded warriors put out a request asking people to show up to the huntsville airport tonight to help welcome the four veterans back home. the veterans the vets were just four of 15 from across the country that went on the honor flight. on june 6th 19-44 -- thousands of allied troops from the united states, united kingdom, france, and canada -- landed in normandy laying the grounds to defeat germany in world war two. live the veterans will return to the huntsville international airport at 10-45 tonight. bearded warriors is asking everyone to wear red, white, and blue to show their support. reporting live in madison, rr, waay 31 news. we have meteorologist rob elvington