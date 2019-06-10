Speech to Text for Decatur murder trial begins today.

today -- trial for a decatur man charged with murder is set to start this morning.. olajuwon white is accused of shooting and killing lashawn white in 20-16. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with more details on this case. good morning greg and alyssa...this morning we know olajuwon white will be facing the judge for this murder charge -- but we still don't know what led up to the shooting. decatur police say they responded to a shots fired call on wimberly drive on december third of 20-16 after midnight. they say when they arrived they found lashawn white laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. white was taken to the decatur morgan hospital but later died from his injuries. olajuwon white turned himself into police that same day about an hour after the shooting took place. decatur police say the two men are not related despite having the same last name. there's still no word on the cause of the shooting. reporting live in hsv,