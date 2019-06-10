Speech to Text for Governors drive resurfacing

tv dot com. happening today-- the alabama department of transportation says they will hopefully start a resurfacing project along parts of governors drive. the project was supposed to start last night. but there's a delay because of the weather. waay31's casey albritton is live with when you can expect crews to be working on the road. casey? the resurfacing project will cover about five miles... on highway 431 from old big cove road to bassett street. the 1.8 million dollar project will use a specific mixture... that is supposed to reduce the amount of standing water on the road. the department of transportation says it could reduce the number of weather-related accidents along governors drive. one lane going each way will be open while construction is being done. to try to avoid affecting traffic... the department says crews will be working from sunday nights to friday mornings. the project is scheduled to be done by the beginning of school... but as we have already seen happen... weather could delay that completion date. live in madison, casey albritton, waay 31 news.