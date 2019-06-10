Speech to Text for One Person Injured in Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news just in to waay 31 news. within the last 15 minutes.... huntsville police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. police say the shooting happened on inglewood drive in huntsville--that' s near mastin lake road. huntsville police did not tell us the condition the victim is in or if there is a suspect in custody. waay 31 is working to learn more information on the shooting--once we do...we will keep you updated on air and online at waay