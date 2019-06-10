Clear
One Person Injured in Shooting

One Person Injured in Shooting

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 7:38 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 7:38 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

breaking news just in to waay 31 news. within the last 15 minutes.... huntsville police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. police say the shooting happened on inglewood drive in huntsville--that' s near mastin lake road. huntsville police did not tell us the condition the victim is in or if there is a suspect in custody. waay 31 is working to learn more information on the shooting--once we do...we will keep you updated on air and online at waay
