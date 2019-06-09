Speech to Text for Alabama State Games Wrap Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

died." new at ten. the 37th annual alabama state games wrapped up today. here's waay 31 sports director lynden blake with how the games went in the rocket city. state games are over. its the second year the event has been in the rocket city... showing off 27 sports this year. after mountain biking, baseball and softball got canceled... but jason perkins with the games says the athletes who couldn't play because of weather went and watching other sports!! nothing stopping the sportsmanship of the children and adults who came to compete. perkins says withtout the volunteers, the huntsville community, and venues, the state games couldn't happen. perkins said huntsville should not just be known for their techonology, but for their sports <great for sporting events, you can bring people in from all across the state, you have tons of things to do besides your sport, thats what i've heard the parents say, they travel all the time with their kids but not a lot of things in their backyard to go and see, so things like the space and rocket center, nice places like this hotel behind me, places you won't get everywhere you go in the state. this year new sports were added, including the ninja challenge... jason said next year they hope to make it a two day event. and if you want to add a sport, jason said all you need to do is contact the alabama sports foundation with particpants, tournament director, and a venue. looking forward to the next time they come to the rocket city, will back