ROAD WORK ON GOVERNORS DRIVE DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

new at 10 -- the alabama department of transportation has postponed the start of a 1.8 million dollar road project due to weather. thousands of drivers were expecting a stretch of governors drive to be reduced to one lane as construction was supposed to start at 6 pm. the re-surfacing project of highway 431 from old big cove road to bassett street was delayed because the constant rain was too much of a concern. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson smith. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live with when drivers could expect the project to actually begin. the alabama department of transportation says they'll try to start the re-surfacing project once again tomorrow afternoon at 6 pm...that is... if the weather isn't a problem again. i talked with one driver today who isn't looking forward to the roadwork at all. john cornelius - takes governors drive to work "well its concerning since cecil ashburn is already shutdown and that's supposed to be several more months i understand and its just going to make it even more difficult to get in and out of the city" john cornelius lives in hampton cove and takes governors drive almost everywhere he goes, especially with cecil asburn under construction. but now that a portion of the popular route will go from two lanes to only one, he might think twice about taking it. take sot: john cornelius - takes governors drive to work "multiple projects going on simultaneously it seems like they could have found a way to... to do them at separate times" the department of transportation is looking to start a re-surfacing project that would reduce weather-related accidents along governors drive. take graphic map: the project will cover 5 miles of road from the intersection of old big cove road and us highway 431, past monte sano mountain, and to bassett street. crews will use a specific mixture that would reduce the amount of standing water on the road... and they have to do it now in with the specific temperature. one lane going each direction will be open while the project is being done. cornelius isn't happy about impending traffic delays, but understands its for the best. take sot: john cornelius - takes governors drive to work "i have seen accidents on governors and of course i'm all for minimizing those so i understand why they are doing what they're doing" crews will be working from sunday nights to friday mornings to try and avoid impacting traffic. the project is scheduled to be finished by the start of school, but weather delays could change that. live in hsv --