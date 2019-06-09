Speech to Text for THOUSANDS COME TO HUNTSVILLE FOR AL STATE GAMES

their heels! new at 5- today is the last day for the alabama state games here in huntsville. it brings in thousands of people to the huntsville area to compete in everything from table tennis to baton twirling. waay31's sierra phillips went to the games to find out what this influx of people means for huntsville businesses. smith- "its one of those things that we do we just have to account for it and plan for it." steve smith and his family are no stranger to travelling for sports competitions. smith- "most every weekend....softball or baton." he told me the alabama state games are special because his three kids are all competing. but with a family of five, traveling comes at 5 times the cost. the smith family lives in hamilton. steve smith told me two nights at a hotel will cost the family about three hundred dollars. smith- "and of course we out every meal so that adds up as well." organizers say 4000 competitors are here this weekend....along with their families. local business owners tell me the games--- and all the events happening in huntsville lately ---bring in more customers for them. statham- "the things around us have impacted used positively." but.... it's not just hotels and restaurants--smith says because his daughter's softball games were cancelled due the weather, the family has more time for other things. smith- "we can go find something else to do ..... probably catch a movie do some family stuff together." reporting live in hsv sp waay31