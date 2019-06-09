Speech to Text for 431 Resurfacing Project On Schedule For Sunday Night

happening now. you're taking a live look now at old big cove road... where in just one hour, drivers will start to feel the impact of a 1.8 million dollar road project. the alabama department of transportation will begin re- paving highway 431 from old big cove road to bassett street. bear in mind, governors drive is the main alternate route drivers take with cecil ashburn closed. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us now with what kind of impact drivers could start seeing in the next hour. steven? i'm here at the old big cove road end of this re-paving project. from where i'm standing to bassett street is where crews will be re- surface 5 miles. the bad news for drivers is this two lane road will be turned into just one... the alabama department of transportation cites safety as the reason for this project. they say the goal is to reduce weather related accidents along governors drive. crews will be using a specific asphalt mix that will reduce the amount of standing water on the road. but the mixture needs specific temperatures to set, and that's why this project is starting now. its important to know crews will be working from sunday nights to early friday mornings to prevent impacting traffic. the department of transportation aims for the project to be finished by the time school starts...but that could always change depending on weather conditions. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.