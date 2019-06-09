Speech to Text for TROOPERS INVESTIGATING FATAL BOATING CRASH ON WILSON LAKE

we start tonight with breaking news. within the past 10 minutes, the lauderdale county coroner identified two people who died in a boat crash late saturday night in lauderdale county. they were identified as lauren and blakely cowart of augusta, georgia. blakely was just five years old. county officials said another man was critically injured is expected to survive. alabama state marine troopers say the crash happened around 10:40 saturday night on wilson lake near the mouth of shoal creek in killen. thanks for joining us this evening. i'm will robinson-smith. waay 31's sierra phillips went to the lake where she talked to boaters as they headed out on the water today. i'm here at wilson lake -- right near the mouth of shoal creek. right now- this area is at the center of a marine trooper investigation --- after officials say saturday night a larger cabin cruiser hit a bass boat. killing two and injuring one. less than 24 hours after the crash-- people are heading out on the water again-- i spent time talking to boaters about what the area is like. one boater told me the shoal creek area is mostly a fishing spot, usually calm, especially at night. that's why he's surprised a wreck like this happened. "it's pretty shocking i just now found out about it but that's kind of crazy things like that don't typically happen people around here are pretty careful, so it is kind of a surprise to hear something like that would happen." in lauderdale county, sierra