Speech to Text for One Vehicle Accident on Old Monrovia Rd

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details on the wreck that shut down old monrovia road. huntsiville fire said it involved one vehicle that went into a ditch. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the scene with what we've learned in the last 10 minutes. sierra