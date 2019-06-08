Speech to Text for Viking Ninja competes in Alabama State Games

time cine 1997. one of the new state games is the ninja challenge... the only ninja obstacle course in alabama in in huntsville.. always on the cutting edge of something... now the athletes make this look easy.. spoiler alert its not.... this is kip, he refers to himself as the viking ninja... he's been competing for awhile, and is considered a pro!!! just watch him tackle this course... my hands are sweating watching it. after kip completed the course... it takes several minutes... he was finally able to breathe a little... "im extremely out of breath, that was a really tough course, there at the end i really turned it up, go big or go home, there's no room to play it safe, i don't know if you saw on the rings, but i would have never done that if i wanted to play it safe, i like to go big, i like to put on a show, that's what happend." chris moore, the owner of the ninja obstacle academy says it takes a lot of grip, and determination to complete a task, but anyone can start and become sucessful