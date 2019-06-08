Speech to Text for Pickleball drawing crowd at Alabama State Games

laura bolan pickleball its the sport thats attracting hundreds in north alabama to paddles and plastic balls... "pickleball is the fastest growing sport." "i was kayakingd down the flint one day, asked someone what are they doing this weekend, they said pickle ball, i said what the heck is pickleball? i've been hooked ever since." its the third year pickleball has been in the state games, joyce good and pam plant coordinated outfits to saturday's match against betty kilpatrick and connie keltner. "what we lack in ability we make up in fashion." the two teams know each other from the tennis courts.... all four played tennis for years before starting pickle ball. "they've played tennis 100 years just like us." "old tennis players with used parts come play pickleball.' connie says pickleball is natural transition from tennis.. her strategy is ball placement... "the only thing i nkow she is going to do is lob, and she's going to slam it." so you may be wondering, why is it called pickle ball? "it is called pickleball because the man who created the game has a dog named pickles." "we dont play as much pickleball anymore because betty got a new dog. did you name is pickles? no i should have, i named her molly." molly didn't take too much of betty's time away from the court, her and connie won gold, joyce and pam taking silver. but pam says the medals aren't why they play the game. "the people are just very very nice, and it helps us stay active so we try to encourage people to come play because it is a fun sport."