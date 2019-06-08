Speech to Text for TUSCUMBIA POLICE SEARCH FOR "DANGEROUS" SUSPECT CONNECTED TO A FATAL SHOOTING

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now. tonight--tuscumbia police are looking for the man on your screen. gregory childres is accused of murdering his ex-wife's fiance. the victim has not been identified by police this afternoon. waay 31's sydney martin talked with people in the community about the deadly shooting. syd"people here at keller court apartments tell me crime scene tape has surrounded this apartment for more than 12 hours. saturday- they're still on edge about the deadly shooting." kayla james, family lives at complex, "a lot of people called me and said there was a shooting in keller court and like i said my dad lives here so i was pretty concerned." tuscumbia police were called to keller court apartments around 10 o'clock friday night..and found a man shot inside an apartment. police said neither the suspect nor the victim lived in the apartment where the shooting happened. a woman we talked to told us she's familiar with most of the people who live in the complex. kayla james, family lives at complex, "it's a bunch of people that i went to high school with. i'm not really too keyed up on anything." investigators have not released what led up to the shooting. people in the community are relieved no one else was hurt. kayla james, family lives at complex, "my dad and everybody else i know lives here. so thank god everyone else was not hurt." syd "tuscumbia police said they're working to locate childres. if you see him don't approach him call police. in tuscumbia sm waay 31 news." the colbert county coroner said the victim was transported