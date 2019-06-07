Speech to Text for How new developments could affect traffic on Balch Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

proposed new housing developments... and existing traffic headaches on balch road north of highway 72 has home owners concerned about their safety. waay 31's kody fisher is live on balch road. he did some digging to find out just how bad traffic congestion is... and if there are any plans to widen the road. this is after a developer announced their plans this week to build apartments on the road. right now... the most recent traffic study for balch road between hwy 72 and capshaw road shows eighty-two hundred cars drive on it during a single day... the city of huntsville told me the capacity of the road is 14 thousand cars... with several new housing developments in the works... or breaking ground... people around here are concerned... nats: william noel lives in a housing development off of balch road... nats: right now... he says traffic can be hectic... depending on the time of day... william noel/lives off balch road "if i leave 5 after 7 in the morning i'll be 1,2,3 in the turn lane to get onto highway 72. if i'm 15 after i'll be a half mile back." the proposed apartment complex near noel's house... and a townhome development south of his home... are making him second-guess living in the area... william noel/lives off balch road "that may be incentive for me to move." the county commissioner for the area told me he knows about the traffic issues on balch road... but other problem streets... like wall triana highway... and capshaw road... are taking priority... because they have even more cars using them daily... he says roads in the area weren't built to handle the growth madison county is seeing... phil vandiver/madison county commission "tax revenue coming in for the county is not sufficient enough to plan and make plans for the future. we have to have help from the state and that's not regularly done." vandiver would like to see new gas tax money from the state come to madison county to help widen roads... but also fix and improve other infrastructure... phil vandiver/madison county commission "i think it's a mixture that we're going to work with to try and come up with the right direction to go." nats: william noel/lives off balch road "if we're going to have that much development on balch road it needs to be five laned." the huntsville metropolitan planning organization has a list of all upcoming road projects for our area... this stretch of balch road is not scheduled for widening until 2024... at a cost of 4 million dollars... on their website it does not say who will pay for the road but we do know some of balch road is in huntsville and the rest is in the county. reporting live in madison county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...