Speech to Text for Alabama State Games

happening now. you're taking a live look at the preparations for the alabama state games. for the second straight year -- the state games will be held right here in huntsville! waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the competition.. waay 31 sports director lynden blake joins us live with all the excitement. opening ceremonies are tonight at 7 for the alabama state games at the vbc in downtown huntsville. thousands of athletee from alabama and the bordering states are in the rocket city for this years competition. lauren cavasinni caught up with one athlete with quite a resume. me: easter what are you doing for the opening ceremonies? i saw you were holding the torch. easter: "that's exactly what i'll be doing holding the torch. so i will be mainly just be walking in holding the torch. i know he doesn't want me to give too much away, but it's going to be very spectacular." me: what are you most excited about for the games? "seeing the excitment, seeing the joy that the children have in their face when they walk in. it's just a good time for huntsville and it's also a good time for the state of alabama. it's an awesome thing that the state games are here for now the second year. it's brought excitment to the community. i'm pretty sure the kids enjoy it, the adults enjoy it. it's just a really good time for everyone in huntsville."