Changes at Redstone Arsenal

arrested in the investigation. new details. fixing the housing crisis is a top priority for redstone arsenal as it looks to the future. the senior commander gave us an update on all the changes they've made, and what they'll do in the future. waay31's steven dilsizian is live at the arsenal with the new information. steven. lieutenant general ed daly says three months ago, redstone arsenal came up with a plan to make changes to housing here, after getting some complaints. he says things are looking much better on the arsenal. it was initially called a housing crisis. but senior commander ed daly says the problem is being addressed. take sot: lt. gen. ed daly - redstone arsenal senior commander "im confident we've turned the corner on that. not just in the short term but also in the future. i feel like we have a good road ahead in terms of our investment strategy for army-family housing" in february, daly said he learned of concerning problems that dozens of families faced while living on redstone arsenal. like slow responses to work orders and poor quality of work. a report also raised concerns over lead poisoning. daly increased oversight and held the managing companies responsible. he doesn't see that changing. take sot: lt. gen. ed daly - redstone arsenal senior commander "all of the leaders for all of the organizations on the arsenal are very very much engaged in making sure that continues to happen" ella norman lives in huntsville and tells me she was just on the base yesterday. she's hoping more work is done on the housing front. take sot: ella norman - lives in huntsville "to make it look more like a base and make the people feel more comfortable about coming to redstone arsenal" whether they live on the base or not... the people keep coming. daly says more than 40 thousand people work inside the gates and the arsenal is responsible for bringing in 20 billion dollars a year to the state. as the fbi and other organizations plan to move onto the army post, daly hopes more people will choose to live there. take sot: lt. gen. ed daly - redstone arsenal senior commander "whatever the projected growth is... i feel very very comfortable that we can accommodate that growth"> now there could be even more growth in the form of space command. i asked daly about the arsenal being named a finalist to house space command. he said a team will be visiting soon but did not comment on anything else. live in huntsville -- sd