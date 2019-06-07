Speech to Text for Marshall Co. Fentanyl Bust

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information. he's considered one of the biggest fentanyl traffickers in north alabama. tonight - james evans is in the marshall county jail after his arrest near downtown guntersville. police say he had enough fentanyl to kill 25-hundred people! waay 31's sierra phillips shows us how the arrest went down. wednesday's arrest at this marathon gas station on rayburn avenue is the talk of the town. hodges- "its saving people's lives now that he's arrested." victoria hodges says she visits the gas station about twice a day. me- "does something like this surprise you?" hodges- "not really not really lately." but what does surprise hodges is the type of arrest. a little bore 11:00 wednesday morning... guntersville police got a call... a man was passed out in his car, with a handgun by his lap, and wouldn't wake up. hodges- "i would have let someone know or call the police." when police did get there, they were able to wake up james evans. they disarmed him, and say he was under the influence. they also say he had meth, marijuana, and five grams of the deadly drug fentanyl on him. the drug enforcement administration says just 2 milligrams is enough to kill someone. hodges- "that's life threatening." ll-"evans is in marshall county jail on a 1.5 million dollar bond officers say that bond is so high because he already on bond for previous trafficking and heroin charges. in guntersville, sierra phillips waay31 news"> police believe evans was likely bringing in the drugs