Speech to Text for 911 Call Center Updates

new at 5. alabama is updating its 911 system ... and it will make you safer wherever you live! as waay 31's sierra phillips found out, you'll soon be able to text messages and videos to emergency dispatchers. nat- "marshall county 911 whats your emergency." when you make a 9-1-1 call right now your local dispatcher is relying on systems that have been used since the 1960's. wright- "sometimes we dial 911 they'll dispatch you to dekalb co. and then they have to transfer you back to the local place close to you as far as fire departments, police departments, whatever," dennis wright lives in marshall county-- but he's near the dekalb county line. he says when emergency strikes, sometimes there's confusion on who should respond. wright - "when you have an emergency, you have an emergency and you don't need to kill extra time." new upgrades to the 9-1-1 system across the state promise to cut that response time down-- by upgrading to an ip based system and helping call centers across the state communicate faster. missildine- "basically we're doing a complete technological lift of what 911 can do, and what they can receive." leah missildine is the director of the alabama 9-1-1 board. says says the upgrades will ensure your call is routed to the most precise center. and dispatchers can work from just about anywhere, in the event there's an emergency at the 9-1-1 center. but some of the biggest improvements you'll see over the next 18 months: you'll be able to send text, pictures, videos to 9-1-1. operators will be able to text back. and-- newer technology like personal health monitors, crash data in cars, and your alarm at your home can send data to the centers. missildine- "its all sorts of data into the 911 system whereas in the past its just been void." so far, no north alabama districts have made the switch. but missildine says there haven't been any issues for the 16 counties that have. she also says soon more states will follow suit with alabama leading the way. missildine- "in the coming 5 to 10 years you'll see everybody moving in this direction." "this massive overall could cost the department anywhere from 50-60 million dollars! but alabamians have already paid the cost. the 9-1-1 department is funded right here in the palm of your hand with a less than $2 fee when you purchase a phone, or make a phone payment. in marshall county, sierra phillips waay31 news."