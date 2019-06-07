Speech to Text for Cook Museum of Natural Science opens in Decatur

the long-awaited "cook museum of natural science" finally opened its doors today, and welcomed families from near and far. waay 31's scottie kay was there for the grand opening and learned what some of the first people in line thought about the new attraction. on opening day for the cook museum of natural science, more than 400 people walked down this hallway in just the first two hours. the people i spoke with said it was even better than they thought it would be. pkg: deacon culver, museum visitor "when my mimi first told me we were going within the first hour, i was really excited!" ten-year-old deacon culver loves nature and says he's been waiting for over two years for the new cook museum of natural science to open up. and on friday, he got to be one of the first people to walk through the exhibits. deacon culver, museum visitor "it's like really good! i wasn't expecting it to be this big!" and his favorite part? deacon culver, museum visitor "mainly the insects and the aquatic station, but really everything. i just like watching animals and learning about them and their habitat and all of that." jill mcentire came with her grandson who is a biology major, and both said the museum is a great place for hands-on learning. jill mcentire, museum visitor "i can't imagine what it would be for a little child to come in and discover all of this that they didn't know. they're all excited. you can hear all the chatter. the 'let me see! let me see!'" both jill mcentire and deacon culver tell me this won't be the last time they visit the museum. jill mcentire, museum visitor "i don't know how you could top that. it's an amazing place. they've done an amazing job." deacon culver, museum visitor "although i came here once, i only had a little while, but there's still so much to read, like all of this and all of that, so i'll definitely be coming back." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news a spokesperson for the museum told waay 31 they've already sold more than a thousand online tickets for this weekend, and they're expecting even more people to purchase tickets at the door.