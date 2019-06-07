Speech to Text for Redstone Arsenal leasing land to Space and Rocket Center

new information tonight on redstone arsenal. just hours ago, the redstone arsenal senior commander revealed the army installation is leasing more than 100 acres of land. it wil go to the space and rocket center. this is part of the arsenal's future mission of making education a top priority. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with what plans are in-store at redstone. lieutenant general ed daly says redstone arsenal is thriving and focused a lot on education, calling it a key part to the arsenal. he revealed a partnership with the u.s. space and rocket center to try and inspire the future workforce. daly says redstone is planning to lease 104 acres of land to the space and rocket center.... all at no cost. the senior commander hopes the extra land will help grow the center's services and space camp program. right now we do not know when the land will officially be donated. daly says over 40 thousand people work inside the gates, but wants to make sure the army post is doing their part in preparing the next generation.. and he knows all the tools are right here in north alabama. we have the right pipeline of workforce on one hand for the future, but also the right education at each level to support both our military family members and our department of the army and defense families." the arsenal says they also have a large partnership with the new alabama school of cyber technology and engineering. the school is scheduled to open next year. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31