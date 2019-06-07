Speech to Text for Storms Impacting Roads Slick This Morning

happening right now, the continuous rainfall could have an impact on your morning commute - with slick roads. waay 31's rodneya ross is live along governor's drive in huntsville with what the roads look like as you head out the door. rodneya. live good morning greg and alyssa...we know there tends to be more accidents when the roads are wet so anyone heading out this morning will want to make sure they leave home a bit early to give themselves extra time to get to work. as rob said -- the rain is expected to continue throughout the day -- so you'll want to grab your umbrella and rain jacket before heading out. once you hit the roads you're going to want to use your wipers and your headlights to make sure you have clear visibility. and with construction in different areas -- traffic may already be congested and the rain could make it worse. some good news though -- traffic officials told waay 31 that crews will be using a special asphalt mix called open-graded friction course on governors drive to help cut down on weather related wrecks. they told us this mixture will allow rainwater to seep directing into the ground instead of sitting on top of the road. live in hsv, rr, waay 31