Huntsville City Council Meeting

news. this morning, we're hearing from huntsville school superintendent christie finley. it's about an important two- year plan. the district may cut 57 teaching positions ... to help get it out of financial red ink. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what other changes the plan has. casey? greg...alyssa... i'm here at huntsville city schools where superintendent finley says while teachers are being cut... the district is cutting more "stuff" than staff... and its all to help the district regain a state-required one-month fund. the 57 teachers being cut are either because they are leaving for retirement... or some non-tenured teachers contracts are not being renewed. the district says principals sent in a list of teachers who are on an improvement plan or who are in areas they may not need as much. finley says they are cutting in other areas too... bus routes are being combined. challenger and mountain gap will be on the same bus... and goldsmith-schiffman and hampton cove buses will be combined. finley says some cuts won't have a big impact. finley "we had to cut stuff and not staff...and if you really look at the things that we've cut...we came out with about 9.3 million dollars of just excess spending...things that just weren't being used in the classroom the two year plan calls for 8.9 million dollars in savings... finley says the district is now ahead of the game... now the plan just has to be approved by the board of education. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.