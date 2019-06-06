Speech to Text for Beck drafted by Boston

its what jordan beck has worked for his whole life, playing major league baseball. the former hazel green trojan is fresh out of high school, and already on the mlb's radar... when hazel green's season ended, head coach frankie perez told me one day, jordan beck would be in the big leagues. "i did and said that guy is going to be on tv one day." wednesday the first step for that happened, the boston red sox drafted the tennessee baseball commit in the 14th round. "i was sitting on the couch, where you watching the draft, well it's like live on mlb network, they just like spit out names back to back, every 30 seconds, on the phone, when they said my name it was pretty cool." "10 years i want to be with my kids and be like hey you remember jordan? he's on tv now." jordan didn't get his draft moment without sacrifies... he spent summers at the ball park instead of the beach. "my parents said my baseball trips were my vacation, we didn't really get to take any vacations like that." perez says his former utility player had a magical senior season, batting 500, with 73 hits in 43 games played. video game numbers. "we played some great competition over the past two years, and i always felt i had the best guy on the field, and it's because of jb." "i was just trying to be myself the whole time, i was just playing for fun." jordan's attitude is why perez says he's going to be hard to replace... "the dude is just a great kid i was talking to someone this morning, and they asked what is the best way to describe jordan, jordan is one of the guys. his teammates love him. every day when we had scouts here, they had to ask me, which one is jordan beck, because he was always with the guys, goofing around, helping fix the mound, he never thought he was better than anybody." now jordan has a decision to make, he can either report to rookie ball with the red sox, or play for tennessee. either way, jordan says the draft motivated him to work harder this summer. "definitely hitting a lot, and doing some defensive stuff, trying to get quicker, faster, stronger, do everything i can to get in the position i want to be, and just keep working." coach perez says jordan is in a win win situation, he can either work his way up thru the red sox system, or go play sec baseball, and perez says get spoiled. seriously, jordan can't go wrong.. congraulations again!! you