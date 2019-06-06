Speech to Text for Plan to fix budget woes could cost teachers jobs

2016 when they went up 10 cents... new details on the huntsville city schools budget crisis. the district could be cutting 57 teaching positions as part of a two year plan to get the district out of financial trouble... to regain a state required one month emergency fund... waay 31's kody fisher just got out of the board of education meeting... kody... how much money is the district trying to save... ... this proposed plan calls for 8.9 million dollars in savings... the 57 teachers being cut is through teachers leaving the district because of retirement... and some non-tenured teachers are not having their contracts renewed... but the chief financial officer for the district told me they are cutting in other places as well... on top of cutting 57 position... the 2 year plan calls for saving money on bus routes... rebidding certain contracts the district has... and tightening expenditures elsewhere... the new c-f-o says jobs were actually saved by cutting elsewhere in the budget... tina hancock/huntsvi lle city schools cfo "we were able to save 59 position by cutting stuff instead of staff." as for the non-tenured teachers who were cut... tina hancock/huntsvi lle city schools cfo "the principals actually sent in a list of those teachers who could of been on a plan of improvement and areas they may not need as much, so basically they made decision based upon the principal recommendation." superintendent christie finley did not have an exact number of how many non-tenured teachers lost their jobs... but she told waay 31 some might be able to be rehired... based on enrollment in the fall.... christie finley "we can back fill some of those positions again, depending on the adem we receive from the state."> the a-d-e-m is money from the state board of education to fund the district... the amount of money the district gets is determined in part by how many students the district has... this plan now has to be approved by the state board of education... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... here's how huntsville city schools got in its current budget crisis. last year -- the district got in a multi-million dollar hole in its state-required one month emergency fund because of a "clerical error." an independent auditor said that hole could grow to as much as $16 million dollars by september if not fixed! the district initially said it would need to make millions of dollars in cuts--