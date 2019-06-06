Speech to Text for Boozer Bridge Work

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a bridge so rickety - anyone would have second thoughts about crossing it. and dekalb county neighbors have been waiting for 7 years to see repairs made. boozer bridge connects a dozen families to rainsville - over caney creek. tonight those families hope they can soon put the saga behind them. waay 31's sierra phillips shows us what's about to happen. durham- "if you catch your breaks just right you could slide off." boozer bridge in rainsville is in disrepair. part of its foundation is missing. some of the railing is broken. signs posted say its weight limit is 3 tons-- that means firetrucks have to travel 5 miles out of the way when responding to the area. barry durham lives nearby. durham - "it rattles when cars go by when i'm in the house.....its pretty loud." durham wants the bridge fixed so badly, he even donated some of his property to make it happen. durham- "i expected it to be fixed several years ago." standup- "and he says weather like right now makes the situation worse the rainfall makes the wood bridge even more slick." durham- "especially young kids that don't know no better and come flying over it." back in 2012-- the city did plan to fix the bridge, but the money dried up. waay 31 has now learned the rainsville city council is accepting bids for repairs. and this time mayor rodger lingerfelt says the plans are ready to go. they want to straighten boozer road before the bridge ... then build a new bridge entirely. the city and the county will work together to fund the changes, which are expected to cost 300-thousand dollars. whatever the cost, durham is just looking forward to a permanent fix. durham- "they have done repairs little by little....but not real grand." in rainsville, sierra phillips waay31 news. the mayor says the old bridge is historic, so they'll actually preserve it. they hope to pay for the project through money from the new gas tax. new