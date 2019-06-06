Speech to Text for DeKalb Co. Theft Arrest

new at 6- a dekalb county man is in jail tonight. he is accused in a multi-county theft spree, and leading police on a high speed chase! deputies say the growing list of things terry wooten stole includes a four-wheeler, guitar, power tools, and a motorcycle. the thefts span marshall, jackson and dekalb counties. waay31s sierra phillips talked to people who saw police searching for wooten late at night. majia- "he goes , you don't have anyone you're not supposed to do ya? i said no, why? he said oh we've had someone run from us a little while ago we've been looking for him." most neighbors slept through a wednesday night chase in dekalb county near the powell community but not juan majia. he told me he was on county road 48 when police were searching for the suspect. majia- "i was wondering why he asked me to roll down my window...i was worried i was like i don't have anything in here i shouldn't." deputies say terry wooten stole a motorcycle in powell a couple of weeks ago. since then- he's been arrested on other theft charges and was released from jail. after that release- investigators secured warrants for his arrest on new theft charges. deputies had been searching for a couple of days when they found him in the front yard of his parents house. that's when he rushed to a car and took off once the chase hit speeds near 120 mph, deputies decided to not chase him through the neighborhood. they found wooten hours later at a different home. deputies say he had already sold the stolen motorcycle, but had a couple of grams of meth on him when he was arrested. he was with 37 year old melissa fossett from section-- she's facing drug charges as well. juan majia told me he knows wooten and wasn't surprised when he heard he's in jail. majia- "that's not surprising honestly." ll- "deputies say on top of the theft and drug charges more charges could be added later because the suspects weren't caught until after a chase, in dekalb sp waay31 news" the stolen motorcycle was returned to its owner. he told waay 31 it came