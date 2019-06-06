Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Apprenticeships

with a growing need for skilled workers in alabama, the state is expanding a program designed to get young people into the trades. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith takes a look at the changes coming to alabama's apprenticeship program. as the president of a company that has been around for more than a hundred years, alan schollian knows the value of having quality workers. in fact, his business, m&d mechanical contractors, spends between two to three percent of their overall labor cost just on training. schollian we don't view that there's any alternative to it...if we're not training people, there won't be people to perform those services. schollian says one of their best tools for the job is investing in apprentices. many of them, like michael terry, stayed to take on leadership roles. terry we worked during the day and once a week, we'd go to class. so it wasn't like we had to go to school full time and then find a job in between there. in order to help finance their apprentices, m&d became one of just 25 companies across alabama that took advantage of the apprenticeship tax credit that started in 2017. last year, 125 companies took advantage of the tax credit. and last week, lawmakers passed a bill that would expand on that. orr we now have established our state office of apprenticeship, which will focus the state more on this particular area and not just rely on the federal programs. according to the u.s. department of labor, right now, 26 states run their own offices of apprenticeship, as well as washington d.c. and guam. all others have programs run through the federal government. the bill also raises the total allotted for the alabama tax credit from $3 million to $7.5 million, expands the number of registered apprentices that qualify from five to ten per company per year and extends the program through 2025. robinson-smith the bill not only encourages young adults to go into careers like pipe-fitting and welding, but it also encourages high school students to take a look at the skilled trades and incentivizes businesses to hire them. orr e also bumped the tax credit up to $1250 and an additional $500 for those in high school. so this gives a little bit more incentive to employers to take on a 16- or 17-year-old who wants to work with their hands and who has a good work ethic. since governor ivey's office helped craft the legislation, she's expected to sign it soon. it will go into effect three months later. schollian says he's encouraged by the steps the state is taking toward workforce development. schollian the fact that the legislators are offering these incentives will help that effort and help bring people together to work on this issue. reporting in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. to learn more about the bill and how it would change the apprenticeship program, go to our website waaytv.com. click on this story under the skilled to work tab.