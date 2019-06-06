Speech to Text for Limestone Co. Farmer Shares Memories

as a prisoner of war. new this evening... we're hearing from a local man whose grandfather served in world war two. he tells waay 31 d-day holds a special place in his heart. waay 31's scottie kay sat down with the limestone county man and learned why. stuart sanderson says if it weren't for his grandfather, the farm he runs today wouldn't be possible. pkg: stuart sanderson, lives in limestone co. "my grandfather, he was like my best friend." stuart sanderson flies an american flag over henderson farm in honor of his late grandfatherthe man who taught him how to plant corn and pray for rain. and on days like today, sanderson says he reflects on the memories he has of his grandfather. stuart sanderson, lives in limestone co. "my faith in god, my character, my morals, my beliefs, everything that i have, i tried to model after my grandfather." sanderson's grandfather, g.w. henderson, served in world war two and received a purple heart after being shot while inside a tank in germany. stuart sanderson, lives in limestone co. "the sacrifices that not only did he make for the country, but that he made for this family is the very reason that i'm afforded the ability to do what i love. and that's take care of the ground that he went to fight and protect." and although henderson wasn't involved in the invasion in normandy, d-day is still very special to sanderson. stuart sanderson, lives in limestone co. " it represents the greatest generation of men and women who ever stepped foot on this earth." sanderson says those men and women deserve to be remembered, just like he remembers his best friend. stuart sanderson, lives in limestone co. "everything that i have the luxury of having today came from those veterans, those men and women." so, on days like today, sanderson takes a moment to honor his grandfather and those brave men and women who gave their lives fighting for our country. stuart sanderson, lives in limestone co. "the ultimate thanks for my grandfather is what i try to do today. carry on his legacy on and off the farm. and the greatest thing that we can do for our veterans is to never lose sight of what they did." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news