Speech to Text for Still Serving Vets

& died on d-day." as the world marks the somber anniversary ... we want to highlight what's happening here on the home front, to give hope to our veterans. one group tells us the events of 75-years ago today inspire them to carry the mission forward. here's waay 31's steven dilsizian with their stories. take standup: for 13 years, still serving veterans helps veterans with employment and receiving their va benefits. the organization tells me remembering d- day and honoring those before them, is what inspires their work jaymie testman is a united states veteran. to her, june 6th, has a truly special meaning. take sot: jaymie testman - u.s. veteran "one that so many people...... just pushed through impossible odds to make a difference in the world that we live in today" 75-years later, the men and women who put their lives on the line for our country are still overcoming odds. testman was an active u.s. marine for 4 years but needed help transitioning after serving. she turned to still serving veterans. before....she came... take sot: jaymie testman - u.s. veteran "with a resume that really wasnt prepared... the way that i needed. i didnt know how to structure it with my background" the organization has helped thousands of veterans, like testman, including more than 500 who served in world war ii. they commemorate d- day by continuing to help serve all veterans, providing services they need. take sot: bill koch - still serving veterans "veterans have problems transitioning because they don't know how to translate their skills into the civilian world" bill koch is the group's chief operator. he's a veteran himself and says the heroes in normandy in 1944 encourage him to lend a hand. take sot: bill koch - still serving veterans "the veterans that came before us.... if you've ever watched world war 2 movies, you see what they went through, those guys were heroic" heroic men, who saved the world. take sot: jaymie testman - u.s. veteran "they changed the path of where we could be" in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. the group says it helped send nearly a thousand veterans back to work last