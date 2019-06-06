Speech to Text for Redstone Arsenal's Role in D-Day

that nearly every gun, ammo, bomb and signaling device used during world war two ... was made at redstone arsenal. but so was something that saved american lives during the d-day invasion. waay-31's alexis scott explains. when american soldiers approached the beaches of normandy .... so did two million barrel-like canisters called "smoke pots." those canisters were made here on redstone arsenal to help hide the men as they emerged from the water to fight. claus martel, army material command historian "7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 3 ships, there were no holidays, you didn't take off for thanksgiving, there was no 4th of july. they had one holiday per year, and that was christmas day," claus martel is an arsenal historian. he's not talking about the life of soldiers. he's talking about the manufacturers in huntsville who ensured their safety. the women in these buildings made floating smoke pots back in the 19-40s. some acted as smoke grenades to hide their boats from the enemy. others actually concealed soldiers, protecting them from gunfire when they were coming up to shore. martel got to interview some of the women 15 years ago and told me they were proud of what they accomplished. claus martel, army material command historian "they knew they were contributing to the war effort as much as anybody was contributing to the war effort," a lot of people i talked to today were surprised when i told them about the smoke pots. one family told me this just makes them love huntsville even more! david gerron, lives in huntsville "we're not from here but to know the history here is great. it's great to know we live in a society where we look out for each other pretty much and take care of each other," martel hopes more families like the gerron's want to learn about huntsville's role in the war. he said the smoke pots were just a small contribution. but for today... he hopes you remember d-day as a day of recognition and remembrance. claus martel, army material command historian "there were numerous people who had died here, working here at the installation, manufacturing these very dangerous weapons," the floating smoke pots weren't the only thing that helped the soldiers on d- day. the women on the arsenal also made colored smoke grenades and signals to help the men understand what was going on in different parts of the beach and water. reporting in huntsville alexis scott waay-31 news.