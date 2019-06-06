Speech to Text for Chemical Castration Bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five. tonight alabamians are waiting to see if governor kay ivey will sign a chemical castration bill. it would require sex offenders - whose victims are younger than 13 - have the procedure before they're paroled. waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville after talking to the national children's advocacy center about how effective a chemical castration law would be. dan, najahe- the advocacy center told me they've done a lot of research about chemical castration.. they told me they're not sure if the bill will impact victims or stop sex offenders from committing crimes. the process of chemical castration reduces or blocks hormone production, reducing sexual desire and performance. the bill is intended to reduce recidivism in child sex offenders. the national advocacy center says the process, however, doesn't get rid of all sexual desires. it is a myth to think this is removing all deviant sexual desires or removing all sexual desires. or making someone impotent. those things are just not neccsarily the case." the bill states convicted offenders would be required to pay for the treatment which would be it is a myth to think this is removing all deviant sexual desires or removing all sexual desires. or making someone impotent. those things are just not neccsarily the case." the bill states convicted offenders would be required to pay for the treatment which would be administered by the alabama department of public health. currently, their are 8 states that have chemical castration laws for sex offenders including florida and california. it's unclear tonight when governor kay ivey could sign the bill into law. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. newlin also told us, another concern is about female sex offenders. because this bill is only intended for males. he also said even if governor ivey signs the bill, parents should in no way trust a sex offender who's been released from prison. the bill is on the governor's desk, but hasn't been signed yet. she hasn't given