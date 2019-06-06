Speech to Text for Huntsville capital murder charge can't be expunged after being dropped, officials say

the waay 31 i-team is exposing holes in alabama's expungement law. the law will keep a man from having a murder charge removed from his record. and this afternoon ... changes could be on the way. a group that conducts research for lawmakers ... says demorris lauderdale will have the murder charge on his permanent record, even though police dropped the charges. he stayed in the madison county jail for a month while he waited to clear his name. waay31's steven dilsizian has been following this case since the beginning. he joins us live with the next plan of action. just hours ago, i got off the phone with representative andrew sorrell. he tells me legal researchers confirmed the waay31 i-teams findings. the expungement law forces the capital murder charge to stay on lauderdale's record. and the only way to get it off, is to change state law. andrew sorrell - house of representatives district 3 "if the charges are dismissed instead of them found innocent, then the charges do not come off their record" that is the conclusion anniston republican andrew sorrell received after the alabama legislative services agency investigated the state expungement law for a month. now that the problem has officially been confirmed, sorrell is ready to make his next move. take sot: andrew sorrell - house of representatives district 3 "on the surface that sounds very unfair and its something that we need to investigate and look into possibly changing the law" demorris lauderdale was charged with murdering austin rich inside the brixworth at bridge street apartments in huntsville in march. but surveillance pictures proved he was hundreds of miles away in georgia near the time of the murder. in may, huntsville police made a new arrest, charging marcus mccarver. they released lauderdale. we talked to neighbors near the murder scene. they tell us what happened to lauderdale, is wrong. take sot: david wyatt - owned a house next to brixworth apartments "for someone to have to have a capital murder record when they didn't commit the murder, obviously that needs to be fixed" sorrell tells me he is reaching out to the chairman of the judiciary committee as well as lawyers to see if there is a reason the law is written the way it is. take sot: andrew sorrell - house of representatives district 3 "i want to get his opinion on this, and if he tells me yes this is a problem, and i agree with you it needs to be changed, then i plan to work on some legislation to change it" since session ended last week, sorrell tells me he has 8 months to collect all the facts and possibly put together a piece of legislation. live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.