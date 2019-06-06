Speech to Text for Huntsville police: If you bring drugs to court, we’ll catch you

this afternoon the man on your screen, steve johnson, is in the madison county jail after police said he showed up to a court appearance with drugs! waay 31's sydney martin talked with police about their message for anyone coming to court. neil stuart, lives in huntsville,"bunch of police officers everywhere. my guess is he had to be high when he came down here today. that's my guess because i don't know any rational person that does that." police said steve johnson showed up to court thursday at the public safety complex and when he went through the metal detectors, they went off. that's when huntsville police said it's officer located a syringe in his pocket and found meth in a bag that johnson tried to retrieve during the search. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police, "both the officers that work the desk and the security at this medical detector are attentive, alert and ready and willing to react and they did in this case. nobody was hurt. maybe this individual will get the help that he needs." police said russell was in court for a misdemeanor drug charge. now he's facing a felony charge for having drugs. neil stuart, lives in huntsville, "that's pretty wild why would he not check his pockets before coming in here." lt. michael johnson, huntsville police, "the lesson to be learned from this. if you're going to come to court don't bring more evidence that is going to put you back in jail." police said johnson was put into handcuffs at the metal detectors and walked directly to jail. neil stuart, lives in huntsville,"just say no to drugs. there is no need for that man. there is all other kinds of ways to deal with pain." syd, "this afternoon johnson is still in jail on a $3000 dollar bond. jail records show this is his 4th arrest since march of this year. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." police said because of johnson's arrest, he did not make it to court for his appearance today.