Speech to Text for Limestone County remembering those who fought on D-Day

a live picture this afternoon of the alabama veterans museum in athens ... where we are hearing fascinating stories about life on the home front, as the invasion was announced. unlike today - communication was anything but instant. obviously - no cell phones. most families didn't even have tvs. so - alarms went off to spread the word. waay31's scottie kay is live in athens with one man's account of that day. a man you can find here at the alabama veterans museum has studied world war two history for more than twenty years. he's interviewed 65 world war two veterans from our area, and has written books about them. to say he's passionate about d-day would be an understatement. erry barksdale, lives in limestone co. "'pistol-packing mama' was showing at the ritz theater. that's a comedy, but most people were not interested in comedy. they were all tense." if anyone knows what athens, alabama was like on d-day, it's jerry barksdale. the world war two historian says it was a beautiful spring day on june 6th 1944, and around 6:40 a-m... jerry barksdale, lives in limestone co. "the siren on top of athens city hall sounded and people rushed out into the streets to see what was going on." barksdale says folks flocked to their radios, and that's how they learned about the invasion in normandy. jerry barksdale, lives in limestone co. "a lot of them had folks who were in that invasion and they couldn't focus on work. they had husbands and brothers and fathers." barksdale said faith played a huge roll in comforting those who were here in athens, waiting to hear if their loved ones were okay. jerry barksdale, lives in limestone co. "they joined hands and they went around the square, singing 'onward, christian soldier.'" several men from athens took part in the invasion and never made it back home. barksdale says he'll forever be grateful to those soldiers. jerry barksdale, lives in limestone co. "the people back home knew a lot of people were going to be killed. and a lot of people were killed. they were all young. they were patriotic." barksdale says, with not many world war two veterans still living, its important for us to pass on this history, and honor the men and women who gave their lives for our freedom 75 years ago today. reporting live in athens, sk, waay 31 news