Speech to Text for Gov. Ivey ceremonial bill signing.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- a ceremonial bill signing will take place at the state capitol in montgomery. that's where governor kay ivey will sign eight bills into law. one of those bills is the pardon and parole bill which is the result of a year long waay 31 i-team investigation into the parole board system. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at big spring park with what we can expect today. live greg...alyssa...in just a few hours governor kay ivey will sign the parole bill into law which will change the way paroles for violent inmates are handled in the state. vo the signing of the parole bill -- also known as house bill 380 -- will give governor kay ivey oversite at the parole board, will strengthen victim notification when inmates are up for early parole, and it will make it harder for inmates to be granted an early parole. the bill was first introduced after governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall called for changes to the way parole is handled after a waay 31 i team investigation pointed out serious flaws in the parole system. live governor kay ivey will sign that bill at 10 this morning at the old house chamber in montgomery. once it is signed it will take three months to go into effect. reporting live in hsv,