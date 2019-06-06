Speech to Text for Rain into the Tennessee Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rainfall could have an impact on your drive over the next few days. right now, waay31's casey albritton is live with what you can expect as you begin your day. here along governor's drive, you can see roads are already wet and puddles are forming. with possible heavy rain in the forecast... you may want to adjust what time you start your morning drive to work... there could be more congestion on the roads than usual... so include some extra drive time. if you have any outdoor plans for the rest of the week into the weekend... you may want to move those plans inside... or bring some umbrellas with you. also keep in mind, if you live near a body of water... you could see some flooding if rain continues. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.