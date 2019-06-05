Speech to Text for Jordan Beck drafted

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and big ole congratulation s to jordan beck, the hazel green trojan who is fresh out of high school got drafted by the red sox today in round 14. beck is already committed to play baseball at tennessee next year, so we knew he was talented, in fact, his coach told me this season, we would see him play in the majors one day.. getting drafted is the first step to that!! i'll talk with jordan tomorrow about what its like to hear his named