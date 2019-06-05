Speech to Text for Local WWII veterans make trip back to Normandy

tomorrow marks the 75-th anniversary of the d-day invasion during world war two. this week, several tennessee valley veterans - now in their 90s - made the trip to france to commemorate the historic day. one of them is 94-year old harold mcmurran - just 19 when he stormed utah beach. harold mcmurran, wwii veteran "june 6, 1944. invasion started 7:15 a.m. english time." harold mcmurran, from new market, made the trip to normandy this week. that entry in his journal the only one he would make for five bloody days. he still chokes up when he talks about the day d-day 75 years ago... "people say, how did you get off that boat and go in on the beach. there was a job had to be done, so somebody had to do it. we did it." it was the largest amphibious invasion in military history. they took tremendous casualties storming the beaches of normandy. mcmurran was a member of the fourth infantry division. to this day, he can't forget what he saw. "first i was afraid. then i was scared. then i was numb. the medics were overwhelmed with wounded people. sometimes they were wounded themselves trying to... they were trying to perform... sometimes they were in worse shape than the men they were trying to take care of. more than four thousand allied troops were killed, but their brothers prevailed, forcing the beginning of the end of nazi germany. it's a debt we can never repay but all these brave men hope is that you will see through their eyes and their witness that freedom isn't free.. "we all had what we called a buddy. and we knew that that buddy would give his life for us and vise versa." this is mcmurran's first trip back to normandy. he fought through france and the battle of the bulge. he was also the recipient of the french