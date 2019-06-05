Speech to Text for Graham Ashcraft drafted by Reds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a familiar feeling for graham ashcraft, hearing his named called in the mlb draft, it happened for him out of high school, and again this week... this time he's ready to play ball. huntsville grad graham ashcraft was drafted in the sixth round by the cinncinatti reds. "it's kinda hard to put into words" the uab blazer, is the highest baseball player ever drafted from the school. he says he wants his draft pick to show athletes they can get noticed anywhere, if they work hard enough. "you don't have to go to a big school to be well-known" after passing on the pro ball opportunity out of high school, "in high school it was more of i'm not mature enough yet." the right handed pitcher went to play baseball for mississippi state. that's when injuries set in, two hip surgeries... he lost his scholarship at state.. instead of sulking, graham used the setback as motivation, and transfered to uab. "when i came back i kept saying i've got to get better, i'm not going to let this hold me back. to get this opportunity now, i'm just grateful for it." graham knocked his surgeries out of the park, now he's ready to get to work and show the reds organization he's got more gas behind that 99 mph fast ball. "i fly out friday to arizona and i start going through all the medical stuff and the workouts to get ready to go to billings montana, or greenville, tn." when i was with graham he got the phone call saying he's going to montana to play the mustangs, where he'll be a starter...and he'll get to hit again, graham was third in the nation in home runs his junior year of high school. nat so two days left in huntsville before he starts his journey as a pro. think he's scared? nope, he says he's ready for whatever's thrown his way. "i picked up my life in starkville and moved to birmingham, it's just another chapter starting, it's nothing new, only thing's different is i'm playing big boy ball now."