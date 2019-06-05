Speech to Text for Community concerned about golf carts on roads

warrants for d-u-i and underage drinking. new tonight at ten... families in the blossomwood community tell waay 31 they are concerned for their safety - and for the safely of young teens they see driving golf carts around the streets of the neighborhood... waay 31's kody fisher is live in the community right now... he did some digging to find out if golf carts are street legal or not... ... just a few hours ago i saw a group of young teens come out of the community pool... and drive a golf cart down a crowded street... huntsville police tell me all golf carts are not street legal... nats: over the last 3 years or so... he's seen a big increase in the number of golf carts being driven by young teens... and just in the last week or so... with the weather getting nice... he's seen kids... john price/lives in blossomwood community "runnin' stop signs, not even slowing down at yield signs." his main concern is safety... john price/lives in blossomwood community "we just look at it and see a potential there for a bad situation." the president of the blossomwood valley civic association agrees golf carts in the street creates a potentially dangerous situation... she plans on posting a warning to parents in an online community forum... connie voight/president of civic association "if everyone can cooperate and follow those rules then the police won't have to get involved and nobody, not because we don't like the police, but because they have better things to do than come and patrol something that parents should be patrolling." the huntsville police told me they have to see the golf carts being used for them to take action... nats: price says parent's aren't taking the safety of their kids seriously enough... john price/lives in blossomwood community "we would not allow the kids to drive a regular car, but people don't believe these golf carts are considered motor vehicles." which is why he would like to see police do something to help stop the golf carts... to protect the kids... john price/lives in blossomwood community "people learn because they get a ticket." huntsville police tell me this can be an issue throughout all neighborhoods in huntsville... if you see young teens driving around in golf carts... you can call the non-emergency number to report it... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... according to state law -- golf carts are not legal on roads no matter what is done to them. golf carts are not considered vehicles by the state -- and therefore