Clear

Surveillance footage: Huntsville store says "Beauty Bandit" stole thousands of dollars worth of wigs

From Hair Queen Beauty

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 8:39 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events