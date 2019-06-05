News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Surveillance footage: Huntsville store says "Beauty Bandit" stole thousands of dollars worth of wigs
From Hair Queen Beauty
Posted: Jun 5, 2019 8:39 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77°
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
75°
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75°
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
76°
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
75°
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville teen says he was attacked by man during trip with friends
Huntsville store: "Beauty Bandit" accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of wigs
Police: 2 children vandalized Fayetteville, TN school, caused more than $1,500 in damages
3,000 fish die after sewage spill in Athens
‘You’ve got to let them know you love them:’ Family mourns victims killed in Cullman County wreck
Shoals Christian football player who collapsed on ventilator, in stable condition
Fayetteville, TN police: Kidnapping suspect arrested in Alabama, victim found safe
Changes possible for people who own rental properties in Huntsville
A 12-year-old boy who was starved, chained and kept in a dog collar died. His mother never knew he left the state
Rogersville police: Teen badly hurt in motorcycle crash on Highway 207
Community Events