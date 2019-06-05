Speech to Text for Governors Dr. Repaving Project to Start Soon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some major changes are coming to governors drive that are sure to impact drivers - even while cecil ashburn is still closed - and the echo of city leaders promising this wouldn't happen still hangs in the air! the department of transportation says on sunday ... it will start re-paving highway 431 from old big cove road to bassett street. waay-31's alexis scott is live to tell us why the work is starting now, and how long it will take. alexis? the transportation department told me the paving has to be done in a certain temperature. it can't be done when it's cool outside. so they'll pave at night, now that school is out for summer. ay griffith, frequently drives highway-431 "i know i speak for a lot of people over in the hampton cove area, it's not going to be good. so it's probably going to add another 45 minutes at least to work," jay griffith takes highway 431 every day to get home. with cecil ashburn closed, and the state now announcing it's re-paving governors drive ... griffith feared his commute was about to get even longer. then, we told him crews would only resurface at night, and lane closures would not be happening during peak drive times. jay griffith, frequently drives highway-431 "i think that's certainly will help, the traffic is nowhere near the same," seth burkett with the alabama department of transportation told me the primary goal is to have fewer weather-related accidents. seth burkett, alabama department of transportation "with people slipping when it's raining, you know, hydroplaning, things like that so, we wanted to try and address that," crews will use a special asphalt mix called open-graded friction course. it allows rainwater to seep directly into the ground instead of sitting on top of the road. burkett told me to keep up with our city's demand, crews have to make sure the foundation is safe. seth burkett, alabama department of transportation "the huntsville area is growing pretty rapidly and all of that requires development of our infrastructure, " for those asking why now? burkett told me the type of re- surfacing is temperature sensitive and can only be done during a specific time of year. and with school out, fewer drivers are on the road. but the one message many people told me is you'll just have to leave a little earlier for a little while longer. jay griffith, frequently drives highway-431 "it's a message to myself too. we all get in a hurry and move faster than we should," burkett says the project should be done before school starts in august. he says you will only see one- lane road closures at night and no extra delays during the day. reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news. aldot says starting june 9th if you're traveling northbound on highway 4-31 into huntsville, it will be down to one lane from 6 p-m to 6 a-m. and southbound lanes on 4-31 going towards hampton cove will be down to one lane from 8 p-m to 6 a-m. all work will be done sunday evening through thursday evening. governors drive is one of the most popular alternate routes during the cecil ashburn road closure. waay 31 learned today the road-widening project is still on track. a spokeswoman with the city of huntsville said there haven't been any major developments in the project. 2 lanes of the road are set to open in october. the project is