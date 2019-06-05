Speech to Text for Wigs Stolen from HSV Store

to late 40's when he died. new at five! recognize this woman? huntsville police say she's wanted for stuffing a wig in her purse ... and it might not be the first time she's done it. it's happened at both hair queen beauty locations on university drive. as waay 31's sydney martin explains, it costs the store big-time. syd, "hair queen beauty tells me they'v'e had at least one woman come into their store and steal thousands of dollars worth of wigs. now they want her caught and want to hopefully deter other people from stealing as well." felicia lockhart-abram, works at store, "we will approach a customer to see if they need help. possibly they will come in in 2s or 3s and shortly there after we notice we are having employees diverted to help one while the other one literally robs us." hair queen beauty says it's been happening for months now ... the last diversion scheme happened on a sunday. felicia lockhart-abram, works at store, "you'll see the young lady head to the wig department and she's pretty well versed with the store. she will go to the back of the wig department and she will begin to peruse and see exactly what she is looking for. you'll see her removing the sensors and stuffing the product on her person." and each time she comes in she becomes more brazen. felicia lockhart-abram, works at store, "one is serial. and i say serial because she's been in our store more than once or twice and each time she has stolen large amounts from us. the first time it was a 600 dollar product and the next time it was upward of 2,000 dollars." they said every time the unidentified woman steals from them it hurts their bottom line. but it also hurts the customer. "it effects us greatly when we have to now consider what we are going to do as it relates to marking something down or keeping it at a higher price because of theft. so that really harms the business and it harms the community as well. the store told me they have a message for the beauty bandit. but they also want her caught. felicia lockhart-abram, works at store, "there are so many other things you could be doing. if you need a job, we are hiring. there are so many other ways they can go about getting what they need so it's very frustrating." syd, "the store told me they're working with huntsville police and hope the people responsible for stealing the wigs are caught. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." hair queen beauty told us they give wigs to people who are in chemotherapy or struggling with hair loss. they said they won't let the