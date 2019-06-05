Speech to Text for Search for Waffle House DUI

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now! arab police are trying to find the teenager they say caused this damage to a waffle house while driving drunk! rebekah monk from somerville is charged with d-u-i and underage drinking. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the restaurant where crews are working to repair the building. you can still see the tire marks here in the grass from where employees say monk's car barreled off highway 231. they told me once the car reached the parking lot, it went airborne after hitting the curb and landed here where my car is parked now. next- it went straight through the windows into the restaurant leaving behind some serious damage. chappell- "just about every window but those front three were shattered." seth chappell works just across the street from the arab waffle house. chappell- "it's bad that it happened at waffle house but it easily could've been over here too." he says when he was heading into work saturday morning he saw the aftermath of the crash. these pictures were taken shortly after. you can see more than half the building's windows are shattered and chairs are knocked over. chappell- "it was pretty bad at the time...its good nobody was hurt." on wednesday, construction crews told me they estimate the repairs could cost over 100 thousand dollars. chappell says he frequents the restaurant and a crash like that makes him nervous. chappell- "it was around the time that i usually go there." chappell says he plans to go back--- even though it might feel strange walking in the doors again. chappell= "it'll probably feel weird at first. " waffle house officials say they hope to have all the work done and be back open by the end of this week. reporting live in arab, sierra phillips, waay31 news.