Shoals Football Player Hospitalized

bond. new details... a shoals football player who collapsed at summer workoutsis on a ventilator at children's hospital in birmingham. we've now learned 14-year old - kenan jones - had an unknown medical issue ... and it wasn't the heat that caused him to collapse. waay 31's breken terry shows us how the shoals community is helping jones and his family. look live: i am here at shoals christian school in florence where kenan jones mother is the head of the school. it's been an emotional 24-hours for everyone here and they are hoping kenan will make a full recovery. vardaman- when one of our family hurts we all hurt. didi vardaman is the director of admissions for shoals christian school. she's known the jones family for years. the shock of incoming freshman kenan jones collapsing during workouts still hasn't hit the school community yet. vardaman- i don't think we've really processed it yet, but we know god is good and he's in control. dozens of people gathered here in the schools gym to lift kenan and his family up in prayer. vardaman- it was so special for us to be able to gather together and draw on that common faith that we have and lift them up in prayer. felicia and kenyatta are so strong. vardaman told waay31 she's been in constant contact with the jones family about how kenan is doing. vardaman- they are going to try and start wen him off the sedation today and continue testing to try and find out why what happened. it's unclear when kenan and his family will come home but the shoals christian community has set up a donation account at bank independent for the family. vardaman- i can't express our appreciation to people all over the community from alumni and other schools praying for us and offering to help. look live tag: the school will also be collecting restaurant gift cards to take down to the family. you can bring those by here to shoals christian school. in florence bt waay31. if you want to help, we have all the information about how to give money and gift cards at waay tv dot com. just click on the