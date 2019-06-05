Speech to Text for Good Samaritan Saves Kid

schedule. an athens teenager may very-well be alive tonight because of a good samaritan who saved him from a burning home! the fire destroyed the home on nick davis road, around 9:00 this morning. the family lost everything, including two pets. that family spoke to waay 31's scottie kay after five years of making memories in this home, a family of seven is now having to find a new place to make memories after their house caught fire wednesday morning. pkg: nate metzger, teen saved from fire "some dude drove by and saw our garage on fire and ran down and kicked all of the windows downstairs in." nate metzger was sound asleep when a stranger woke him up with terrible news. nate metzger, teen saved from fire "he was screaming, 'your house is on fire!'" nate quickly got up and ran outside. nate metzger, teen saved from fire "i was really scared and in shock. the whole garage was on fire, with like 30 to 40-foot flames." it didn't take nate too long to realize that his home was a total loss. nate metzger, teen saved from fire "we had just re-done the kitchen and living room. i wanted to do internet stuff, so i had a whole studio set up downstairs to do recording and stuff." but nate says it's just stuff, and he's glad no one else in his family was home when the fire started. he also wants to thank the man who saved his life, clifton kirby. nate metzger, teen saved from fire "it was perfect timing on everything. that the fire started at that time and no later. that he came by at that time and decided to stop and kick in all the windows. i'm really happy he did. i'm thankful for that." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news clifton kirby is a building inspector for the city of athens. at this time, it's unclear what caused the fire. we'll stay on top of this story and let you know when we find