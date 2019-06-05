Speech to Text for City of Decatur planning to demolish house infested with rats

new at four .... a house so infested with rats, the city of decatur plans to tear it down! take a look at the inside of the home on woodmead street. the city tells us an elderly woman was actually living in these conditions ... and it's been this way for months. waay31's scottie kay has reaction from neighbors, who had no idea anyone was even living there. viki milliken, neighbor "i feel so awful. i'm just heartbroken. i can't believe that they're just going to take it all. she's going to lose everything." that was viki milliken's reaction when she learned the home across the road from her's is going to be demolished. milliken told me the affected homeowner is a friendly person, and she was sad when she learned the department of human resources moved the elderly woman to an assisted living facility. viki milliken, neighbor "that's her home. i just can't even imagine somebody coming and telling me 'your home isn't worth it. here it goes.'" but according to charles kirby, the city councilman for the district, the woman was living in deplorable conditions for several months. he says there were rat droppings, dog feces, and standing water, as well as mold on the ceiling. when i shared this with milliken, she was shocked. viki milliken, neighbor "a few weeks ago, they came out and nailed a 'condemned' sign to her tree and her actual porch. i had no idea what was going on inside the house. the outside of the house is pretty well-maintained. she always kept the yard mowed and the trees trimmed." but the rat droppings didn't necessarily surprise her. viki milliken, neighbor "i have seen vermin on the outside of the house, so i was assuming that maybe there might be some inside the house, but nothing like what we're hearing the inside of the house actually looked like." in the meantime, milliken is concerned about the elderly woman and her family, and says she wishes she had known about this earlier, so she could've helped. viki milliken, neighbor "i just wish them the best. i'll be praying for them every day. i can't believe it's at this point, i just can't believe it." it's unclear when the home will be demolished and what will happen with the lot afterwards, but we will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.