Speech to Text for Sheffield police capture Tennessee kidnapping suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning new information this afternoon about how a tennessee kidnapping suspect was caught in sheffield. terry taylor was arrested after tennessee agents pinged his cell phone in north alabama. he's charged with kidnapping and auto theft. this all started when police say taylor stole a woman's car in fayetteville. the woman's special needs daughter, chelsea, was inside. waay31's breken terry shows us how all of this played out - and what led taylor to the shoals. i am here at the sheffield police department and they tell us taylor has ties to the area. after tbi pinged his phone they went and took him into custody immediately and got chelsea to safety. we spoke with people in the area who saw taylor's arrest happen. it was at this home on blake street in sheffield where police took terry taylor into custody. this woman who did not want to be identified said none of them knew taylor but he came up to their home. lady- he was trying to sell jewelry. the woman said she then noticed chelsea in the mans truck. lady- she was scared she had her arms and stuff balled up. the woman said the next thing she knew sheffield police showed up. lady- and i was like wondering what they was doing. sheffield police said the tennessee bureau of investigation pinged taylor's phone and they surrounded the house. the people there who taylor was trying to sell jewelry to immediately told him he had to go. police said chelsea who is 29-years-old, non verbal and severely disabled was in the stolen car. terry- after her safety was secured officers made entry into the residence and effected an arrest without incident. sheffield police sgt. ray terry explains why they believe taylor showed up to this home without knowing anyone. terry- it's suspected that he had ties with a previous resident at that address. sheffield police told waay31 a person close with chelsea also came to the scene to comfort her. this woman saw that special moment. lady- it brought a tear to my eye how she hugged her grandmama i ain't never seen nothing like it. terry- it's emotionally rewarding to see someone be returned home and they are safe. look live tag: sheffield police tell us taylor is currently in the lauderdale county detention center because he is also facing outstanding warrants in that county. in sheffield bt waay31. officials told waay 31 - t-b-i will handle the kidnapping and stolen car charges taylor will be facing. it's unclear when he will be in t-b-i custody. we have called and searched court documents to see what taylor's warrants are in lauderdale county... were still waiting to get that information.