Speech to Text for 6 suspects arrested, 1 sought in deadly Madison shooting investigation

we have new details about a murder in madison. 6 men have been arrested for the murder on skyline road. 1 man is still on the run. and today detectives said an 8th arrest is expected at the end of the week. you're looking at video of hunter moore when he was leaving court today. that's where we learned a lot of new information about the case. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the madison county courthouse with all the new information. sydney? najahe- the prosecutor on the case said in court today they are not asking for the death penalty in any of these cases.. all of the suspects we know are between 17 and 20 years old. detectives say each of the teens arrested said they never planned on killing anyone..and were just trying to rob their friends of dope. shauna barnett, prosecutor"this case is difficult on all sides. there are lives that are shattered from victims to victim families. but some of these parents have to be absolutely devastated and some of these young mens lives are going to be forever altered." madison county assistant district attorney shauna barnett said she plans on trying 8 different cases against the teens who are accused of murdering luke pratt at his girlfriend's home in may. a police detective said they were called to the home on skyline drive and found pratt stabbed to death..and another man inside the home shot. detectives said the suspects told them moore was the mastermind of the robbery that was for dope. shauna barnett, prosecutor "they had basically this meeting about how they were going to hit this lick and they had it planned out. they had two on each door. drivers and look outs and it sounds like they drug everyone they knew in this tragedy." detectives said the 8 men spread out around the house. they testified on the stand that 5 went into the home..and three of them were armed. one with an ax, another with a gun, and the third with a knife....all but the knife has been recovered. detectives said the suspects only got away with an xbox which has been recovered. the district attorney's office said they are working to see if any of the suspects want to plead guilty and not take the case to trial. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. some of the suspects are eligible for youthful offender status... that means their cases would be sealed and wouldn't go on their record. the prosecutor said it's unclear if the suspects' lawyers will try for that.